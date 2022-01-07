The Rematch: A WTVM Sports Overtime Championship Preview Special

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The University of Alabama and University of Georgia football teams are far from strangers to each other. And Monday is a rematch that has more than just SEC fans on the edge of their seats. WTVM has you covered for championship weekend.

Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe will bring you an analysis of the game with guest appearances from former Alabama and Georgia football players. The Sports Overtime Championship Preview Special will also include information on where fans celebration hotspots will be, as well as where championship gear can be purchased.

Tune into WTVM on Monday, January 10, for our 30-minute special live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m.

