Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Rematch: A WTVM Sports Overtime Championship Preview Special

The Rematch: A WTVM Sports Overtime Championship Preview Special
The Rematch: A WTVM Sports Overtime Championship Preview Special(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The University of Alabama and University of Georgia football teams are far from strangers to each other. And Monday is a rematch that has more than just SEC fans on the edge of their seats. WTVM has you covered for championship weekend.

Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe will bring you an analysis of the game with guest appearances from former Alabama and Georgia football players. The Sports Overtime Championship Preview Special will also include information on where fans celebration hotspots will be, as well as where championship gear can be purchased.

Tune into WTVM on Monday, January 10, for our 30-minute special live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Columbus police investigating officer-involved shooting on Fall Dr.
One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
RG pkg
6 years later: How police developed suspects, motive in Upatoi triple murders
a
Second suspect arrested in 2021 8th Ave. murder
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

LaGrange Animal Services offering special price for cat adoptions
LaGrange Animal Services offering special price for cat adoptions
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in the state, according...
Alabama breaks more COVID records as omicron surges
Local organizations to raise awarness for human trafficking prevention by installing red sand...
Local organizations to raise awarness for human trafficking prevention by installing red sand sidewalks
2003 Columbus cold case dismissed due to lack of evidence