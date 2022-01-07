Business Break
Russell County sheriff weighs in on proposed permitless concealed carry bill

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A proposed bill in the upcoming Alabama legislative session is drawing criticism from members of law enforcement.

House Bill 6 would allow most people in the state over the age of 18 to carry a concealed firearm without the need for a permit.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says he is not for the proposed bill.

Taylor says no sheriff in Alabama is against people’s 2nd amendment right to carry firearms. However he says he is against guns being in the wrong hands.

Sheriff Taylor criticizes lawmakers saying, they have not even let new gun legislation go into law yet before trying to make a change. He says a separate law goes into effect this year for lifetime concealed carry permits.

“I mean, why wouldn’t you let what they did last year, go into effect. See if that satisfies everybody and let it work for a couple of years before you come back and try to change something that hasn’t even went into effect yet” said Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says last year 6000 concealed carry permits were denied across the state. He says he is concerned about the potential for an increased crime rate if the bill passes.

