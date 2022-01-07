SafeHouse Ministries offering temporary housing until Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sleeping in the frigid cold can become deadly. With temperatures dropping these past few days, one shelter is making sure homeless people have a warm bed to sleep in.

Freezing temperatures with no place to stay is a reality for some people living in Columbus. With winter weather finally hitting the Fountain City, SafeHouse Ministries is ensuring homeless people have a warm place to sleep.

“With the threat of dehydration, and with the threat of being exposed in freezing temperatures, we use 28 as our threshold,” said SafeHouse Ministries’ Executive Director Neil Richardson.

Anytime the temperature drops 28 degrees or lower for at least an hour, SafeHouse Ministries becomes a temporary warming station.

With the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to drop 28 degrees, the facility will be providing emergency shelter until Friday at 2 p.m.

“The dining room downstairs… that’ll become the men’s dorm,” said Richardson. “So after supper tonight, we will then turn that into the dorm.”

The library will be transformed into the women’s dorm. However, those that come to SafeHouse Ministries will receive more than temporary shelter.

“We’re also connected with 211,” said SafeHouse Ministries’ Director of Operations Paul Parker. “We’re going to have them fill out home vouchers so that those that do get an income coming in, have the potential to get a home.”

While many of the people who visit the facility are homeless, officials say they are available to serve anyone in need of a warm place to stay.

“We also got people who haven’t paid their power bill and their power is off,” said Richardson. “So we’ll have cars that will pull in here and people that come inside to be warm because it’s freezing in their house.”

If you would like to help SafeHouse Ministries.... they could use donations... they have an immediate need for a few items:

“Coffee, toilet paper and sugar are huge needs when we start this cold weather process,” said Richardson.

If anyone would like to donate they can drop off their donations to SafeHouse Ministries on Hamilton Road. The shelter also has a COVID isolation unit within the facility for any homeless person who has tested positive or been exposed.

