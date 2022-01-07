Six years later: Family copes with aftermath of Upatoi triple murders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are continuing our in-depth look into the Upatoi triple murders as this week marks the 6th anniversary for the crimes.

In our two previous reports, we uncovered how a mother, son and her granddaughter were brutally killed at the hands of a close family friend and two others who had no connection to the Shorts.

A grieving family member shares a message to the Columbus community in light of all the violence.

Shameika Averett says it’s touches her so deeply when she hears of the repeated violence in Columbus - especially when a child is killed.

Six years ago, Shameika Averett’s life changed forever.

“Everyday we wake up, go to work, do our hairwe are figuring out ways to get through it,” said Averett.

She learned her only child, mother and brother had been killed in their Upatoi home. Beaten to death, taped up and bound, their remains found in different areas of the house.

Gloria Short’s body in the hallway near the kitchen,10-year-old Gianna on the living room floor, and 17-year-old Caleb in his parent’s closet, according to police reports obtained through open records by WTVM.

Shameika Averett says she and her family live with the nightmare of knowing that someone they welcomed into the family was the mastermind.

“It really angered me because we’d been so good to him. He’s been apart of our lives,” said Averett.

Javarceay Tapley showed no remorse for his crimes even allegedly threatening to kill his cellmate at the Muscogee County Jail after calling Javarceay “Mr. Upatoi.”

In a statement to police, the inmate wrote in part:

“Tapley admitted to 100 percent guilt to the Upatoi killings and even laughed about it. And said he wishes he could do it again and wished he had sexually assaulted both his female victims and played with their blood.”

It is violent acts like what the Short family endured and the recent murders of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland and 12-year-old Cortez Richardson coupled with Columbus’ record 70 homicides last year, that Shameika Averett gives this advice to other suffering families.

“These sisters, brothers, cousins that are suffering to know that there’s someone I need to talk to so I can get through this,” said Averett.

Shameika says she turned to God and therapists to help her cope. She also opens up about why she blamed herself for her loved one’s death.

“I had a lot of survivor’s guilt. Because I felt like I ended up going out that night. It was a Sunday night, There was so much that went through my head. I said maybe if I had stayed a little be longer,” said Averett. “I stayed and I did my daughter’s hair and I talked with my mom and kind of hung out a little bit. My mom was in the living room and I was in the kitchen and I kissed her on the cheek and she walked me toward the garage and that was the last time I saw her as I pulled out of the garage.”

Shameika says there are plenty of therapists in this community who are willing to listen to you and help you overcome your pain.

To help young girls know who they are, she’s also starting a non profit called, “Gigi’s Pearls” teaching them life skills and empowerment tools in honor of her little pearl - Gianna.

