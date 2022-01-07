Sun and Some Rain for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast today with highs in the lower 50s while we keep seeing cold air behind a front ushering into the forecast. Clear skies overnight will make for a very cold start to the weekend with lows Saturday morning in the upper-20s! Highs will climb back to the upper-50s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Sunday is a much different story as clouds and showers return to the forecast with lows in the 40s and highs near 70. We could see a few storms in the mix ahead of a cold front that will help us settle things for the most part by the work week. Other than a few stray lingering showers Monday morning, things dry out through the end of the week as we return to cooler mornings and afternoons with clear skies dominating the forecast for the majority of the week.

