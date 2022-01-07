Teen suspect in June murder pleads not guilty in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID cases in the Muscogee County Jail caused a teen murder suspect to miss her hearing today.

17-year-old Elysia Cooley’s attorney, Stacey Jackson entered a not guilty plea on her behalf today.

Police say surveillance video appears to show Cooley shot and killed Marcel Semedi. Samedi was found dead from a gunshot wound at Wilson apartments last June.

Cooley surrendered to police three days ago.

Police have also issued a murder warrant for 24-year-old corey troupe in connection to this case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.