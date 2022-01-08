Business Break
Auburn-Opelika Tourism named tourism organization of the year

(Source: Auburn-Opelika Tourism)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN-OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn-Opelika Tourism has been named Tourism Organization of the Year by the Alabama Tourism Department.

State Tourism Director Lee Sentell presented the group with this award Thursday evening during the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Gulf Shores.

The organization was recognized for its dedication to the community during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic through social media campaigns, a restaurant meal exchange program, and partnerships with local businesses.

“In good times and bad, we never stop striving to ensure we are a community shared value in resources, information, growth and development,” said Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “We will be the first to celebrate and promote our community’s wealth in tourism and hospitality offerings, and we will be the first to embrace our neighbors in shared struggles and challenges.”

Awards are presented each year at the conference recognizing the most successful contributions to the state’s $13.4 billion tourism industry.

Prior to the pandemic, officials say the amount tourists spent in Auburn-Opelika had grown by double digits every year for a decade.

To learn more about Auburn-Opelika Tourism, click here.

