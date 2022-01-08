Business Break
CPD seeking to identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

(ap newsroom)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run vehicle that left a pedestrian dead.

Police say the crash happened on June 27, 2021 east of the Saint Mary’s Road roundabout near Longwood Lane.

Authorities say the victim, Thomas M. Rowe, was struck by a vehicle. He died of his injuries a short time later at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Witnesses told police the suspected vehicle was a dark colored 2015-2018 Honda Civic with a paper tag. The vehicle reportedly sustained damage to the front, passenger side, and windshield, according to police.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Corporal R. Hall with Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4040 or email RHall@columbusga.org. Anonymous information can be given by calling 706-653-3188.

