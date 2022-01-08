Business Break
Fire crews respond to mobile home fire on St. Mary's Rd.

Columbus Fire crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Columbus.
Columbus Fire crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Columbus.
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Columbus.

The fire started at a mobile home in the Oak Hill Park on the 3500 block of St. Mary’s Road.

There are multiple ambulances and fire engines on the scene.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details.

