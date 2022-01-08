Fire crews respond to mobile home fire on St. Mary’s Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Columbus.

The fire started at a mobile home in the Oak Hill Park on the 3500 block of St. Mary’s Road.

There are multiple ambulances and fire engines on the scene.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or how the fire started.

