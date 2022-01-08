‘He will surely be missed’: Harris Co. High School football coach set to retire

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School Football (HCHS) Coach Jamie Fox has announced he will retire after four seasons of leading the Tigers.

Fox started at HCHS in 2012 as offensive coordinator for the football team. The Tigers had several first-ever experiences that year:

Region championship

Hosted playoff game

Won playoff game

Advanced to the third round of the playoffs

Additionally, the football team won nine games in 2013 and 2014 - the most ever for the program in a season. The Harris County Tigers won the region championship again in 2014.

School leaders say HCHS has made it to the playoffs each of the last five years - a first in school history.

“It has been such a great experience coaching football and teaching,” said Fox, who has served as HCHS head football coach since 2018. “I’ve recently been surprised to learn that I have the years needed to retire and I might as well go out on a high note.”

Harris County Football Coach Jamie Fox (Source: Harris County School District)

The Tigers finished 7-5 with a 4-2 record in the region during the most reason football season. The team went on to the second round of the GHSA AAAAA state playoffs and won the school’s first-ever playoff game on the road.

“Coach Fox has dedicated his career to serving student-athletes to be better men, husbands, and fathers,” said HCHS Principal Tyler Dunn. “His dedication to the students has been a key to the success of the teams he has coached. He has done a great job mentoring students.”

Fox, a 1995 graduate of Columbus State University, has also held coaching positions at Spencer High School and Shaw High School.

“Coach Fox has dedicated a large portion of his life teaching student-athletes how to be better people first and good ball players second,” said HCHS Athletic Director Bryce Robinson. “He is a high character person that loves teaching and coaching. He will surely be missed at Harris County High School. The highest compliment I can pay him is that I am sad that my son will not get to play for him.”

“I love this school, this program, and my players,” Fox said. “Making this decision and announcement now provides the school as much time as possible for them to find a new coach while the options are the greatest.”

“Whoever is fortunate to become the next head coach here needs to understand and appreciate that this is a very special place,” Fox said. “They love their Tigers, they love their community, and they love each other.”

The coach won’t be going off the grid as Fox and his wife’s two children are student athletes at HCHS.

“I may be retiring but I look forward to continuing to watch our children compete here. We’ll be cheering for the Harris County Tigers now and forever,” he said.

Fox’s retirement will be effective in May at the competition of the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.