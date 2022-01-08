Market Days on Broadway set to return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While COVID-19 has put a damper on the New Year, it can’t ruin everything.

Market Days on Broadway is coming back to the sidewalks of Columbus beginning Saturday, April 2 and applications for a spot will be opening soon.

Starting Jan. 10, you can apply on the Uptown Columbus website. Submissions will remain open until March 1 or until all spots are full - whichever comes first.

A $200 vendor fee covers the entire season.

Vendors from the region will line the blocks of Uptown providing fresh products, baked goods, jewelry, and homemade items.

Market Days are open and free to the public on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Market season will run from April 2 through November 26.

