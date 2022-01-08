Sun for Saturday, Storms Sunday Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny skies will dominate the forecast on Saturday with highs in the upper-50s and breezy conditions throughout the day. Showers and storms return to the forecast as a cold front moves through the region, and a couple of these storms could pack a punch with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Sunday kicks off with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs will climb near 70s ahead of storms. Once the front clears, cool and dry air will usher in behind it to leave us much more settled for the work week with abundant sunshine and no rain to mention. Lows return to the 20s and 30s while highs stay in the 50s and 60s through Friday.

