Columbus organization holds first-ever coat drive

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local car organization is giving back to the community.

The Untouchable Riders hosted its first-ever coat drive Saturday morning.

Members of the Untouchable Riders and children stood along Buena Vista Road collecting coats for people in the community.

After gathering as many coats as they could by noon, they delivered them to House of Mercy.

The Columbus chapter of Untouchable Riders has been up and running for a year serving their community the whole time.

”Everybody looks at car clubs as car clubs that do doughnuts and bad things to a community - when it’s really not even like that,” said Elquan Hussey. “Like I said, this is our first annual coat drive. We gave the kids Halloween stuff, we gave the kids Christmas stuff - so we are trying to put a better image out for our car club.”

Hussey also says the organization plans told hold more events like this in the future.

