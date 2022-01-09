COVID spike delays in-person learning at two Macon County schools

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Macon County schools are delaying in-person learning as the district tries to combat COVID-19.

Notasulga High School will begin the week with virtual learning. Students will return to in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 12.

Students of Tuskegee Public School will have remote learning all week long, returning to the classroom on Tuesday, January 18 after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The school district is urging students and employees to stay home if they are exhibiting symptoms of a communicable disease.

All other Macon County schools will begin in-person learning Monday, January 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.