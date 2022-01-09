Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID spike delays in-person learning at two Macon County schools

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Macon County schools are delaying in-person learning as the district tries to combat COVID-19.

Notasulga High School will begin the week with virtual learning. Students will return to in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 12.

Students of Tuskegee Public School will have remote learning all week long, returning to the classroom on Tuesday, January 18 after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The school district is urging students and employees to stay home if they are exhibiting symptoms of a communicable disease.

All other Macon County schools will begin in-person learning Monday, January 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
CPD seeking to identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Fox and his family reside in Cataula. His wife, Denise, serves as an assistant principal in the...
‘He will surely be missed’: Harris Co. High School football coach set to retire
It was the first day back to school for the children of Thomas County, and despite another...
Local parents, administrators react to updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say

Latest News

Columbus physical therapy program helps COVID long haulers get back on their feet
Columbus physical therapy program helps COVID long haulers get back on their feet
Columbus physical therapy program helps COVID long haulers get back on their feet
Medical-grade masks now required at all East Alabama Health facilities
Columbus organization holds first-ever coat drive