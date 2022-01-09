Medical-grade masks now required at all East Alabama Health facilities
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health is now requiring medical-grade masks to be worn by all staff, patients, and visitors.
The organization says this change is due to the Omicron variant being highly contagious and causing a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Everyone who enters East Alabama Medical Center and all offices and services associated with East Alabama Health must now wear a well-fitted, medical-grade mask that snugly covers the nose and mouth.
Officials say medical-grade masks will be available at each entrance for those who arrive with a cloth one.
