Medical-grade masks now required at all East Alabama Health facilities

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health is now requiring medical-grade masks to be worn by all staff, patients, and visitors.

The organization says this change is due to the Omicron variant being highly contagious and causing a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Everyone who enters East Alabama Medical Center and all offices and services associated with East Alabama Health must now wear a well-fitted, medical-grade mask that snugly covers the nose and mouth.

Officials say medical-grade masks will be available at each entrance for those who arrive with a cloth one.

