Rain Ending Sunday Night; Colder & Drier Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are tracking rain and storms across the area on this Sunday, and the threat for strong storms will continue into Sunday evening and the early nighttime hours before the rain comes to an end overnight. Much colder air will be due in here after the rain moves out, and look for clouds to decrease through the day on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be the coldest this week with many spots in the 20s and lower 30s. Look for highs those afternoons in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a decent amount of sunshine each day. For Thursday into Friday, clouds will increase and temperatures will continue to warm up a bit with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for rain chances to return next weekend, but there is a question as to which day (or even night) will see the highest coverage. We’ll continue to fine-tune things as we get closer! It looks like colder air will be due in here again by early next week.

