Storms Returning This Evening

Anna’s Forecast
Stormy Sky Over Cuthbert, GA
Stormy Sky Over Cuthbert, GA(Andy Bryant)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms return to the forecast as we head into the evening and overnight hours as a batch of rain and storms ahead of a cold front push through the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs in the 70s and ample moisture will provide the fuel needed for the potential of a few strong storms in the mix accompanied by strong winds and heavy rainfall. Once the storms move out, clouds will begin to decrease before sunshine returns fully Monday evening. The forecast settles significantly for the work week with clear skies, lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 50s and 60s through Friday. Our next shot at rain looks to come maybe next weekend, but we will have to fine tune that forecast as we progress through the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

