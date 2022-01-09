Warmer Sunday with Showers and Storms to End the Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second half of the weekend will be warmer than the first as we will be in the warm sector ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 60s north to near 70 degrees in Columbus. Most of the day before 3 PM will be fairly dry other than a few passing showers. A warm front will also try to approach from the southwest during the late afternoon and early evening, meaning our rain coverage really goes up during that time frame followed by another wave of rain later in the evening as the cold front gets closer. We’ll have some thunderstorms, too, and a couple storms could be on the stronger side. There is a low risk of severe weather in our area and it doesn’t look overly concerning. Gusty winds are the main threat. Rain ends around midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Clouds may be with us Monday morning before leading to a sunnier afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday morning starts off just below freezing with highs in the low 50s despite the sunshine. A few more clouds at times Wednesday and Thursday as we stay fairly cool in the 50s. Our next chance of showers arrives next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.