Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warmer Sunday with Showers and Storms to End the Day

Tyler’s Forecast
Expect a few showers during the morning before rain becomes more likely during by sunset or so.
Expect a few showers during the morning before rain becomes more likely during by sunset or so.(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second half of the weekend will be warmer than the first as we will be in the warm sector ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 60s north to near 70 degrees in Columbus. Most of the day before 3 PM will be fairly dry other than a few passing showers. A warm front will also try to approach from the southwest during the late afternoon and early evening, meaning our rain coverage really goes up during that time frame followed by another wave of rain later in the evening as the cold front gets closer. We’ll have some thunderstorms, too, and a couple storms could be on the stronger side. There is a low risk of severe weather in our area and it doesn’t look overly concerning. Gusty winds are the main threat. Rain ends around midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Clouds may be with us Monday morning before leading to a sunnier afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday morning starts off just below freezing with highs in the low 50s despite the sunshine. A few more clouds at times Wednesday and Thursday as we stay fairly cool in the 50s. Our next chance of showers arrives next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
2003 Columbus cold case dismissed due to lack of evidence
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say
(Source: AP)
Columbus police investigating officer-involved shooting on Fall Dr.

Latest News

Sunshine in Ellaville, GA
Sun for Saturday, Storms Sunday Evening
Friday Evening Weather on the Go
Friday Evening Weather on the Go
Sunny and chilly Saturday before milder air starts to move in Sunday despite the clouds and...
Dry through the first half of the weekend, Rain and some storms Sunday
Waxing crescent moon over Opelika, AL
Sun and Some Rain for the Weekend