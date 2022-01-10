Business Break
Alabama ranks among highest in nation for pedestrian deaths, study finds

(WTOC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - A recent study ranks Alabama as one of the 10 most dangerous states in the country for pedestrian deaths.

The state came in at #9 with a pedestrian death rate of 0.54 or 28.6% higher than the national average, according to a report from Car Insurance Comparison.

The organization adds that Alabama’s pedestrian death rate is 56.8% higher than the median for all states.

Researchers complied this data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Highway Safety Administration.

Experts say the best way for pedestrians to limit their chances of getting into a traffic accident is to refrain from using cellphones while walking on a busy street.

“It’s best to be vigilant because not everyone around you is following traffic rules as diligently as you,” one expert said.

Data shows that pedestrian deaths disproportionately affect Black, Hispanic, and multiracial communities.

To view the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

