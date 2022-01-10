City of Columbus honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with three-day celebration
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government is partnering with several community organizations to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Three days of events are planned in remembrance of the Civil Rights leader.
Saturday, January 15
- Courier / ECO Latino 5K run (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.) - Starting at the A.J. McClung YMCA
- Journey Towards Justice exhibit (10 a.m.) - Located at the Columbus Museum
Sunday, January 16
- MLK Outdoor Learning Trail bike ride (2 p.m.) - Begins at the Muscogee County School District parking lot
Monday, January 17
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity MLK virtual breakfast (8:06 a.m.) - View live at NewBirthOutreach.com
- Candlelight Unity Processional (6 p.m.) - Begins at the Liberty Theatre and ends at Prince Hall Masonic Temple
The final activity will begin at 6:40 p.m. with the main event, The Dream Lives: MLK Celebration 2022, held at the Prince Hall Masonic Temple. It will feature musical selections nationally acclaimed Harvard University educator and author of MISEDUCATED: A Memoir. The keynote speaker will be Brandon P. Fleming.
If you would like to take part in the main event virtually, the city says the program will be streamed on the Columbus Consolidated Government Access Channel, YouTube, and Mayor Skip Henderson’s Facebook page.
