Advertisement

Columbus Health Department releases updated testing, vaccine locations

DPH holds free COVID-19 drive-up testing at Columbus Civic Center
DPH holds free COVID-19 drive-up testing at Columbus Civic Center
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you need to test for COVID-19, the West Central Health District has released updates on locations.

Drive-thru testing is being held at this time at the Columbus Civic Center on 4th Street from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Testing will take place at the Civic Center until Jan. 15.

Starting Jan. 18, testing will be moved to the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center on Steam Mill Road.

Hours will remain the same and will take place Monday through Saturday. Testing is free of charge.

The Columbus Health Department also announced vaccines will be given inside the Columbus Health Department located on Veterans Parkway.

Vaccines are available for both adults and minors Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

