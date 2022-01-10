Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases

Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo(Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus mayor Skip Henderson has ordered that all city council meetings will be held virtually due to a rapid increase in COVID cases in Muscogee County.

The mayor’s order says that over the last 14 days Columbus has seen 1,936 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

According to the order, a significant number of positive tests, illness and exposure to COVID-19 is making it difficult for the Columbus City Council to meet in-person, so effective immediately all Columbus Consolidated Government boards and commissions will meet by video or teleconference.

Public health officials expect COVID cases to continue to rise, so the order is to minimize risk and prevent outbreaks.

The order expires on Feb. 28, 2022 unless the mayor or city council opts to extend it.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
CPD seeking to identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Medical-grade masks now required at all East Alabama Health facilities
Columbus man speaks out after charges dropped in brother’s cold case murder

Latest News

Brother of 2003 cold case victim speaks out against decision to dismiss case
Brother of 2003 cold case victim speaks out against decision to dismiss case
DPH holds free COVID-19 drive-up testing at Columbus Civic Center
Columbus Health Department releases updated testing, vaccine locations
Lee Co. Commission meeting postponed due to COVID-19 exposure
Lee Co. Commission meeting postponed due to COVID-19 exposure
Harris Co. School District warns parents of possible bus delays due to COVID-19