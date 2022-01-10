Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus mayor Skip Henderson has ordered that all city council meetings will be held virtually due to a rapid increase in COVID cases in Muscogee County.

The mayor’s order says that over the last 14 days Columbus has seen 1,936 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

According to the order, a significant number of positive tests, illness and exposure to COVID-19 is making it difficult for the Columbus City Council to meet in-person, so effective immediately all Columbus Consolidated Government boards and commissions will meet by video or teleconference.

Public health officials expect COVID cases to continue to rise, so the order is to minimize risk and prevent outbreaks.

The order expires on Feb. 28, 2022 unless the mayor or city council opts to extend it.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.