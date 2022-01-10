Cool, dry stretch of weather ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High pressure will be the dominant weather feature this week giving us cool and dry conditions. It will be a cold start to Tuesday with temperatures near 30 degrees. We’ll top out in the low 50s despite the sunshine. Some extra clouds are expected at times with highs in the mid 50s. We may reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees late in the week. Our next weather maker swings through this weekend so after a dry workweek ahead, we have a chance of showers later Saturday into early Sunday as of now. This will set the stage for a reinforcing shot of colder air early next week.

