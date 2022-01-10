COVID cases remain low in Chatt. County schools

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the surge of the Omicron variant across the country, COVID cases remain low in Chattahoochee County schools.

The school district reports three students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, two employees were quarantines for possible exposure.

This data is from the week ending January 7.

The Chattahoochee County School District has 945 students and 139 employees.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.