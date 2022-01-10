Crews on scene of house fire on Woodland Dr. in Ladonia

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews are working a house fire on Woodland Drive in Ladonia.

It’s currently unknown what caused the fire, however, family members of the residence say it started on the front porch.

According to Jeannie Silva, her mom, Jeanette Dunn, lives at the house. All occupants made it out of the house.

Silva says fire crews deemed the house as a total loss.

“These are material things,” said Silva. “We can replace those. I can’t replace my momma.”

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on the fire.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.