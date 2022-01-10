Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman has been sentenced to serve nearly three and a half years in federal prison for fraudulently taking more than $6 million in COVID relief funds.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 49-year-old Hunter VanPelt of Roswell submitted six false loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program from April to June 2020.

She requested a total of more more than $7.9 million and received more than $6 million.

