Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia’s 2022 Legislative Session begins Monday in Atlanta

State Capitol in Atlanta.
State Capitol in Atlanta.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Gun rights, school instruction and tax cuts are expected to be big issues during Georgia’s legislative session that starts Monday, Jan. 10. Republicans are in the majority at the state Capitol and have signaled they intend to push legislation on those topics ahead of November’s election for governor and other offices.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pinning one of his legislative goals for the new year on what he says is a rise in crime nationwide. The governor announced a plan last week to loosen handgun requirements in the state. The plan would do away with the need to get a license to carry a handgun in public. It’s a pitch he hopes to get before the General Assembly this year. If it passes, Georgia would join the more than 20 other states that allow concealed weapons in public without a permit.

There are several other efforts statewide and locally that our representatives are hoping to finalize in this upcoming session. We expect to hear a lot about the expansion of Medicaid and the Livable Wage Act, which would move the minimum wage up to $15 an hour. Voting should also be big on the agenda.

For some local representatives, Jesse Petrea says one thing he hopes to get done this session is eliminating state income tax on military retirement income, and for Representative Carl Gilliard, he says one of his goals is to work on getting braille into early education classrooms.

“Just trying to hope that we as a state do smart legislation that is going to help the people. We have got to start playing into these different bases and focus on the people, and Medicaid expansion is a big part of that,” said Rep. Carl Gilliard, (D) Garden City.

“I think our job is to continue to do everything in our power to make Georgia a land of opportunity for people, where people can come here and find opportunity to work and raise their families and do so and make sure they are safe. Public safety has been a hallmark of my service,” said Rep. Jesse Petrea, (R) Savannah.

Locally, we are keeping an eye on finalizing redistricting for Chatham County and the school district, the Tybee Island License Plate Project, public transportation needs of Chatham County as a whole, and the possible rail service between Savannah and Atlanta.

The 2022 legislative session will adjourn on March 31.

GOP election needs could dominate 2022 Georgia session
Ga. Capitol roundup: Kemp proposes $5,000 raise for state workers
Rep. Gilliard discusses bill that replaced Ga.’s citizen’s arrest law, what’s next for upcoming session

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
CPD seeking to identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Medical-grade masks now required at all East Alabama Health facilities
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Lightning strike causes major water main leak in Chattahoochee County
COVID spike delays in-person learning for two Macon County schools
COVID spike delays in-person learning for two Macon County schools
CPD seeking to identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
CPD seeking to identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
More than 150 students test positive for COVID in Auburn City Schools