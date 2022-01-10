Business Break
Harris Co. School District warns parents of possible bus delays due to COVID-19

(PIXEL2013 via Canva)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is warning parents of possible bus delays due to an increase in COVID cases.

While we announced this possible disruption in August, to date we have been able to maintain our pool of certified and backup drivers. However, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, once again there is a possibility of bus routes not being covered,” said Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology. “We want to give parents as much notice as possible so that they are aware and can begin to formulate a plan.”

HCSD’s transportation plan of action for routes that are missing drivers is to have drivers complete their own designated routes and then drive a second route for the absent drivers.

A route disruption could delay arrivals at school by two hours. As soon as transportation personnel are aware of a delay - as early as 6 a.m. – they will make every attempt to notify the parents of those affected.

If bus riders arrive late to school due to the bus route delay, tardiness will be excused, and the teachers will work with those students on what was missed.

Parents and students can monitor bus delays at any time on the HCSD website.

