Lee Co. Commission meeting postponed due to COVID-19 exposure

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - COVID exposure is forcing the postponement of tonight’s Lee County Commission meeting in Alabama.

Commission chairman, Judge Bill English, says several members of the Lee County Commission have had exposure to people in the last few days who have tested positive for COVID.

For that reason, Monday night’s scheduled meeting is being postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Judge English say they don’t have enough commissioners to make a quorum - which is required in order for them to meet.

English says if this continues they may have to revert back to virtual meetings.

