Lightning strike causes major water main leak in Chattahoochee County

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - A lightning strike resulting from strong storms Sunday evening has caused a major water main leak in Cusseta, according to the city.

Government officials say the leak is affecting the entire east side of the county from Firetower Road toward Marion County. As crews repaired the first section, officials say they discovered a second section that needed to be fixed.

Cusseta leaders say the water department has been working throughout the night and they hope to have the issue corrected soon.

