Much More Settled for the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast
Highway 80 Sunshine in Opelika, AL
Highway 80 Sunshine in Opelika, AL(Suzanne Hoy)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine returns throughout the day as clouds decrease behind the cold front that brought showers and storms to the area overnight. These clear conditions persist overnight which means we will see a much colder start to the day tomorrow morning with lows in the upper-20s while highs struggle to make it to the mid-50s. Things will stay dry and settled through the end of the week as high pressure nearby dominates the forecast. High stay in the 50s and lows return to the 30s midweek and will stay there through the weekend. Our next pattern shift comes for the weekend as a cold front nears the area which could bring a few more showers back into the forecast before things settle back down again for the next week.

