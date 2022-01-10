Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police investigates altercation at Opelika High School; students, staff safe

(Storyblocks)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating an altercation at Opelika High School.

During a class change on Monday morning, there was an altercation between two students. After an investigation by Opelika High School administrators, a handgun was found in one of the student’s backpacks. The handgun was not related to the altercation.

According to Opelika High School, all students and staff are safe.

The student was transported to the Opelika Police Department for further investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
CPD seeking to identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Medical-grade masks now required at all East Alabama Health facilities
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
City of Columbus honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with three-day celebration
Ladonia
Crews on scene of house fire on Woodland Dr. in Ladonia
Lightning strike causes major water main leak in Chattahoochee County