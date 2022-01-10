Police investigates altercation at Opelika High School; students, staff safe

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating an altercation at Opelika High School.

During a class change on Monday morning, there was an altercation between two students. After an investigation by Opelika High School administrators, a handgun was found in one of the student’s backpacks. The handgun was not related to the altercation.

According to Opelika High School, all students and staff are safe.

The student was transported to the Opelika Police Department for further investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

