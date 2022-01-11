Cold AMs Ahead; Watching a Weekend Storm System

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Morning lows through the rest of this week should be near or below the freezing mark with many spots in the 20s early Wednesday (on what will be the coldest morning). We will have a mix of sun and clouds through Friday, but overall the weather looks pretty quiet with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. The weekend will have to be watched closely, however, with a dynamic storm system moving in late Saturday into Sunday. This will bring rain to the area initially, but with cold air rushing in and some dynamic cooling in play, there is a possibility of winter weather across Alabama and Georgia including ice and snow. There are way more questions than answers right now, and these things are usually not resolved until much closer to time, so we will be watching things closely for you! We’re forecasting dry weather for the MLK Jr. holiday, but a cold start next week with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s. Even that may change depending on snow cover across the area, so once again, we will be watching!

