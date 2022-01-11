Business Break
Eufaula City Schools to have e-learning day on Jan. 12

Eufaula City Schools start Tuesday; masks recommended but not required
Eufaula City Schools start Tuesday; masks recommended but not required
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After exhausting all other options, Eufaula City Schools is will convert to an e-learning day Wednesday.

Officials say a system-wide staffing shortage is forcing the changes to be made.

They hope to revert back to in-school learning the next day. If staffing issues don’t improve, students will continue the virtual schedule for the rest of this week.

School officials say the health and safety of staff and students is their top concern.

