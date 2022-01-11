Georgia fans react to historic National Championship win

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The biggest game of the year was last night - the Georgia Bulldogs versus the Crimson Tide. The Dawgs came out on top 33 to 18.

Countless Georgia fans are happy to see a National Championship win after 41 years of trying. News Leader 9 talked with some fans here at home today.

“41 years coming. I remember listening to the Bulldogs when I was young with my grandfather. We’d listen to the Larry Munson show. So I was true to that and listened to the entire game on the radio last night. I didn’t even watch the TV,” said John Williams, Georgia fan.

“Long time Georgia fan. I’m very happy how the game turned out. The played a good game against Alabama. Go Dawgs,” exclaimed Ryan Henderson, Georgia fan.

Since 2016, Kirby Smart’s Dawgs have lost just nine games - four of those against Nick Saban and the Tide.

