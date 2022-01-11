Business Break
Grants available for Columbus small businesses impacted by pandemic

City officials say applications will be on a first come, first serve basis until all available funds are committed to eligible businesses and expenses.(Source: Columbus Consolidated Goverment)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Applications are now being accepted for grant programs benefiting Columbus small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus Consolidated Government is partnering with StartUP Columbus and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to develop and administer these grants.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the grants will also provide assistance to non-profits, hospitality and tourism merchants and vendors.

City officials say applications will be on a first come, first serve basis until all available funds are committed to eligible businesses and expenses.

To apply, click here.

