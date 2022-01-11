Business Break
Local organizations recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Day

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Columbus City Council read a proclamation in honor of a partnership between two local human trafficking awareness organizations.

In 2011, Former President Barack Obama issued a presidential proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

In 2019, 1000 children in the state of Georgia were identified as victims of sex trafficking with 86% girls and 14% boys.

In honor of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland, who officials say was a victim of sex trafficking, Micah’s Promise and the Columbus Chapter of Jack and Jill of America announced a partnership to bring awareness to this issue.

“We’re in a hyper-vigilant world. It’s stressful. We would hope we would not have to live this way, but it is what it is. And so, we just have to be on guard at all time,” said Randalette Williams, Community Service Chair of the Columbus chapter of Jack and Jill of America.

After today’s city council meeting, Micah’s Promise poured red sand on sidewalks outside of the City Services Center. The red sand symbolizes the pain associated with human trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

