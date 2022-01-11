Business Break
New eSports room now open at Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn(Source: Auburn Parks and Recreation)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new room is coming to the Frank Brown Recreation Center.

The new eSports Room has three 82-inch TVs and three game consoles, including:

  • Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online
  • Playstation 5 with Playstation Now subscription
  • Xbox Series X with Game Pass subscription.

The eSports Room is available for use by those who live, work or attend school in Auburn. A membership is required and there’s not an initial cost for an eSports room membership card. However, replacement cards cost $25.

Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult while using the eSports room, and both the child and the guardian must have a membership card. Memberships can be obtained at the Harris Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The eSports room is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 - 11 a.m. and Sunday from 1 - 5 p.m.

The Frank Brown Recreation Center is located at 235 Opelika Road.

