Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police searching for suspects after multiple vehicle break-ins

Surveillance video shows multiple suspects in a white 2018-2022 model Chevrolet Traverse,...
Surveillance video shows multiple suspects in a white 2018-2022 model Chevrolet Traverse, according to police.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are seeking to identify two women after multiple vehicles were broken into at businesses on Columbus Parkway.

Authorities say the break-ins happened between November 28 and December 4.

Police say the first suspect is seen wearing a long-sleeve blue or green shirt with blue jeans. The second suspect appears to have dark hair, police say. Their direction of travel is unknown.

Surveillance video shows multiple suspects in a white 2018-2022 model Chevrolet Traverse, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Columbus man speaks out after charges dropped in brother’s cold case murder
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud
More than 150 students test positive for COVID in Auburn City Schools

Latest News

Phenix City Schools reports all-time weekly high of 99 COVID cases
New eSports room now open at Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn
New eSports room now open at Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn
Police say there were no injuries.
Davis Street in Eufaula reopens after house fire
Donna Summer Musical comes to Columbus
Donna Summer Musical to make stop at RiverCenter in January