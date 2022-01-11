Phenix City Schools reports all-time weekly high of 99 COVID cases

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools has released its latest health data concerning COVID-19 cases in the district.

During the week ending January 7, the school district recorded 99 COVID cases - an all-time weekly high, according to officials. Data shows 68 students and 31 employees tested positive for the virus.

Phenix City Schools has reduced occupancy of all indoor athletics events to 50% occupancy in response to the surge in cases.

The district says all its schools will maintain a “mask required” policy through Friday, January 21.

