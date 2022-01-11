Portion of Davis Street in Eufaula closed due to house fire

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of Davis Street in Eufaula is closed as crews are on the scene of a house fire.

Eufaula officials say Davis Street is temporarily closed from Dale Road to Comer Avenue.

Comer Avenue is open; however, a left turn onto Davis Street is prohibited until the Eufaula Fire Department clears the scene, according to police.

Drivers are urged to plan their routes accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.