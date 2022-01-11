Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Portion of Davis Street in Eufaula closed due to house fire

(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of Davis Street in Eufaula is closed as crews are on the scene of a house fire.

Eufaula officials say Davis Street is temporarily closed from Dale Road to Comer Avenue.

Comer Avenue is open; however, a left turn onto Davis Street is prohibited until the Eufaula Fire Department clears the scene, according to police.

Drivers are urged to plan their routes accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases
Columbus man speaks out after charges dropped in brother’s cold case murder
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
More than 150 students test positive for COVID in Auburn City Schools

Latest News

The sheriff’s office successfully competed for the grant in December.
MCSO aims to promote mental health awareness with $52K grant
Eufaula City Schools start Tuesday; masks recommended but not required
Eufaula City Schools to have e-learning day on Jan. 12
Legislators expect there to be a special session on how to spend the state’s remaining American...
Ala. lawmakers anticipate special session on American Rescue Plan funds
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn