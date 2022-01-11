Roundabout opens on Cox, Wire Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn soccer moms rejoice! Your trip to the Auburn Soccer Complex this season is going to be much smoother - all thanks to a roundabout.

In the past, cars wanting to turn onto or off of Cox Road from Wire Road would have to wait for long periods of time.

The city, seeing the congestion and headache this was causing, put the intersection through a redesign.

A $1.8 million project should alleviate the problem. The new roundabout is now open and handling the traffic flow.

