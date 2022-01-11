Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Roundabout opens on Cox, Wire Rd. in Auburn

Roundabout opens on Cox, Wire Rd. in Auburn
Roundabout opens on Cox, Wire Rd. in Auburn(Source: City of Auburn)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn soccer moms rejoice! Your trip to the Auburn Soccer Complex this season is going to be much smoother - all thanks to a roundabout.

In the past, cars wanting to turn onto or off of Cox Road from Wire Road would have to wait for long periods of time.

The city, seeing the congestion and headache this was causing, put the intersection through a redesign.

A $1.8 million project should alleviate the problem. The new roundabout is now open and handling the traffic flow.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Columbus man speaks out after charges dropped in brother’s cold case murder
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.

Latest News

Russell County sheriff weighs in on proposed permitless concealed carry bill
Russell County sheriff weighs in on proposed permitless concealed carry bill
WTVM partners with Red Cross for third annual Blood Saves Lives Telethon
WTVM partners with Red Cross for third annual Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Georgia's Adonai Mitchel catches a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson during the...
Georgia fans react to historic National Championship win
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.