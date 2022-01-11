Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, new capital murder charges have been served on Jeremy Williams.

Jeremy Williams, 37, is facing capital murder charges in connection to the case after Kamarie Holland’s body was found in Russell County on December 13. Williams faces a capital murder charge for the murder of a person less than 14 years old.

The capital murder charges include:

  • One count of kidnapping
  • One count of rape, first degree
  • One count of sodomy, first degree

Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor said in a press conference two weeks ago that additional charges would be filed against Williams. Williams’ new charges were filed on January 11. The new charges include one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of producing child pornography.

In the State of Alabama, if proven guilty, a capital murder offense means Williams will either be facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Kristy Siple, mother of Kamarie, was also arrested Dec. 29 on felony murder charges. Siple was charged with one human trafficking charge. The warrant for the human trafficking charge states Siple allegedly agreed with another person to pay Siple to have sexual intercourse and sodomy with 5-year-old Kamarie.

Siple has been charged with three counts of murder:

  • Murder during the course of kidnapping
  • Murder during the course of rape
  • Murder during the course of sodomy

Williams and Siple are currently being held in the Russell County Jail without bond.

Williams will appear in court on January 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Columbus man speaks out after charges dropped in brother’s cold case murder
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud
More than 150 students test positive for COVID in Auburn City Schools

Latest News

City officials say applications will be on a first come, first serve basis until all available...
Grants available for Columbus small businesses impacted by pandemic
UGA championship gear in high demand after four decades
Auburn Univ. to offer drive-thru COVID testing for students, employees
WTVM Editorial 01/11/22: Election Law Facts