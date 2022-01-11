Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men from Georgia were arrested in Auburn on Friday.

On Jan. 7, Auburn police arrested both 25-year-old Joshua Bullock, from Manchester, Ga., and 20-year-old Demetrice Porter, from Columbus, Ga., for attempted theft of property in the first degree.

Porter was also charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a pistol without a permit, and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

The arrest stems from officers responding to a business in the 1600 block of East University Drive. Upon arrival, police received reports that a suspect was trying to fraudulently access a sum of money. Officers then saw Bulloch and Porter near the business and later identified them as the suspects.

Both Bulloch and Porter were transported to the Lee County Jail. Bulloch has a $5,000 bond and Porter has a $10,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

