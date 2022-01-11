WTVM partners with Red Cross for third annual Blood Saves Lives Telethon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - January is National Blood Donor Month and The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Therefore, Red Cross is teaming up with WTVM to host the third annual Blood Saves Lives Telethon to raise awareness and support.

On Wednesday, January 12, from 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., WTVM invites potential donors to make an appointment to donate critically needed blood. To make an appointment, call 706-494-5530 or by click HERE during the Blood Saves Lives Telethon.

“This year’s National Blood Donor Month comes as the nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels that could force hospitals to delay essential blood and platelet transfusions,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, Medical Director for Georgia’s Red Cross. “We need blood donors of all blood types – particularly type O – to give blood or platelets now in order to meet daily hospital demand.”

Those who give blood in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who come to donate will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. For more information, click HERE.

Blood is needed every two seconds across the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness. Each year, the American Red Cross sees a decline in blood donation products following the holiday season. Inclement weather can result in blood drive cancellations, and illnesses like COVID-19 and seasonal flu can prevent some donors from making or keeping appointments to give.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or any COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To schedule an appointment, click HERE.

