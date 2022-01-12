Applications for local business grants now open

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Funds, the city of Columbus is now offering part of that money as grants to help local businesses.

“I’m very appreciative for this particular grant that has opened up,” said Boyz 2 Men Executive Director Shawna Love.

Nonprofit organizations like Boyz 2 Men, that help at-risk youth, say they’re excited about grants being offered to help local businesses.

Recognizing the financial strain caused by the pandemic, the city of Columbus is using part of its American Rescue Plan Funds to offer grants to local businesses. In total, the city plans to give away $5,000,000 in grants.

“There are three grants that are being afforded. The first one is a small business grant. That grant is up to $40,000,” said Robert Scott, Director of Community Investment and Real Estate.

The city is also offering up to $25,000 to those who apply for the hospitality or tourism grant. They have also allocated funds to help non-profit organizations impacted by the pandemic.

While the qualifications for each grant are different, here are few qualifications all three grants have in common:

Each applicant must have been in business since March 1, 2019 and still be in business at the time the grant is awarded

The business must be physically located in the city of Columbus

The money must be used for rent or mortgage, utility, and or operational retrofitting.

Shawna Love with Boyz 2 Men says if they are awarded the money, they plan on giving part of it to volunteers.

“One of the main things is that we’re wanting to do is provide stipends to our volunteers,” said Love.

To apply or find information on the qualifications for each grant, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.