Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Black history sites in 5 Southern states to receive grants

The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center is a watchdog organization best known for its...
The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center is a watchdog organization best known for its work monitoring extremist groups.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Sites associated with Black history in five Southern states will each receive grants of $50,000 from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal advocacy group based in Alabama.

Officials with the nonprofit law center say the recipients were selected in consultation with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. They include the “Mothers of Gynecology” monument in Montgomery and the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville, Florida.

Other recipients include the Thiokol Memorial Project in Woodbine, Georgia; the Fannie Lou Hamer Civil Rights Museum in Belzoni, Mississippi; and the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, located in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases
Surveillance video shows multiple suspects in a white 2018-2022 model Chevrolet Traverse,...
Opelika police searching for suspects after multiple vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Auburn University receives $1.2M donation for children’s garden project
Remote education
Chambers County School District transitioning to virtual learning for two days
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular comes to an end, raises more than $28K
Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina