Chambers County School District transitioning to virtual learning for two days

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District will transition to virtual learning for the end of the week.

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the district is temporarily transitioning to remote learning on Thursday and Friday, January 13 and 14.

“It is our hope that this brief transition to a virtual learning model across the district will give us the opportunity to see the virus subside in our schools with the five-day break from campuses,” said Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley. “The two virtual learning days along with the weekend and the scheduled Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday for Monday, January 17th will allow us a five-day break from face-to-face instruction to reduce the spread of the virus on our campuses.”

Teachers and staff will work their regular hours on campus for the two virtual school days. This will also allow custodians to disinfect school buildings to minimalize the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The district says students will bring their Chromebooks home with them and lessons are prepared on Google Classroom. Staff will be serving lunches on Thursday and Friday. Parents must contact the school by the end of January 12 to let them know that they will be picking up meals for their children.

The school district’s plan is to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18.

