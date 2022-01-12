City of Auburn announces facility schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced it’s city schedule ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Downtown Parking will be free with the exception of the Wright Street Parking Deck.

Garbage, trash and recycling pickup routes will be delayed by one day throughout the week.

The Auburn Public Library will be closed, but book drops will remain open.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed with the exception of the Yarbrough Tennis Center, which will be open regular hours. No city tennis clinics will be offered.