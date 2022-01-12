Business Break
City of Columbus releases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule

(City of Amarillo)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus released their holiday hours ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

WASTE / RECYCLENo pick up on Jan. 17 | Monday routes collected on Jan. 19
311 Citizens Services CenterCLOSED: January 17
LANDFILLS: Granite Bluff / Pine GroveCLOSED: January 17
Parks and RecreationAdministrative offices, recreation centers, senior centers and Britt David: CLOSED
Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek and Lake Oliver Marina: OPEN
Civic Center / Ice RinkCLOSED: January 17
Animal ControlCLOSED: January 17
METRA Bus ServiceNO BUS SERVICE | Normal schedule resumes January 18
Recorder’s Court8 a.m. session only
Normal services resume January 18

The local government will suspend or alter all services on January 17. This is with the exception of emergency services - such as fire, police and ambulance. For emergencies, call 911.

