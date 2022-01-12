City of Columbus releases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus released their holiday hours ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
|WASTE / RECYCLE
|No pick up on Jan. 17 | Monday routes collected on Jan. 19
|311 Citizens Services Center
|CLOSED: January 17
|LANDFILLS: Granite Bluff / Pine Grove
|CLOSED: January 17
|Parks and Recreation
|Administrative offices, recreation centers, senior centers and Britt David: CLOSED
Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek and Lake Oliver Marina: OPEN
|Civic Center / Ice Rink
|CLOSED: January 17
|Animal Control
|CLOSED: January 17
|METRA Bus Service
|NO BUS SERVICE | Normal schedule resumes January 18
|Recorder’s Court
|8 a.m. session only
Normal services resume January 18
The local government will suspend or alter all services on January 17. This is with the exception of emergency services - such as fire, police and ambulance. For emergencies, call 911.
