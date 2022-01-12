City of Columbus releases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus released their holiday hours ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

WASTE / RECYCLE No pick up on Jan. 17 | Monday routes collected on Jan. 19 311 Citizens Services Center CLOSED: January 17 LANDFILLS: Granite Bluff / Pine Grove CLOSED: January 17 Parks and Recreation Administrative offices, recreation centers, senior centers and Britt David: CLOSED

Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek and Lake Oliver Marina: OPEN Civic Center / Ice Rink CLOSED: January 17 Animal Control CLOSED: January 17 METRA Bus Service NO BUS SERVICE | Normal schedule resumes January 18 Recorder’s Court 8 a.m. session only

Normal services resume January 18

The local government will suspend or alter all services on January 17. This is with the exception of emergency services - such as fire, police and ambulance. For emergencies, call 911.

